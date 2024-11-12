Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 1.54. Docebo has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in Docebo by 73.0% in the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 686,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 289,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Docebo by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Docebo by 196.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

