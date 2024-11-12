Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Senior Officer Jeffrey David Schellenberg Buys 8,000 Shares

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey David Schellenberg bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,408.00.

Jeffrey David Schellenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey David Schellenberg purchased 550 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,278.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Jeffrey David Schellenberg acquired 100 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$605.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jeffrey David Schellenberg purchased 600 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$3,630.00.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 0.3 %

DE stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.25. 10,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.97. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.51 and a 1 year high of C$11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Decisive Dividend ( CVE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million. Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.3206107 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lowered Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

