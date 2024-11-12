David Chevallier Cobbold Acquires 11,800 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director David Chevallier Cobbold acquired 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$30,326.00.
David Chevallier Cobbold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, David Chevallier Cobbold purchased 10,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
Shares of VZLA stock traded down C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$2.53. 750,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,784. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
