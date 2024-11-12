DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

DCM stock opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50. The firm has a market cap of C$157.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of C$2.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

