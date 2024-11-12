DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
DCM stock opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50. The firm has a market cap of C$157.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of C$2.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Oil’s Ready to Rally: 3 Stocks to Buy as the Energy Sector Heats
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Yum! Brands vs. McDonald’s: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The S&P 500 Can Gain 20% and Hit 7,400: Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.