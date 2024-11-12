Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $47,067.80 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $47,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,738 shares in the company, valued at $65,114,360.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

