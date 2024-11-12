CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.95. CureVac shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 171,953 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

CureVac Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $635.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 422.66%. Equities analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Further Reading

