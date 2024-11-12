Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $1.99 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,333,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after acquiring an additional 490,669 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 439,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 987,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,039,000 after acquiring an additional 316,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 190.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,254,000 after buying an additional 313,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,498. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.