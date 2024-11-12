Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 160 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 62.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $1,051.39. 33,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,235. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $956.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $863.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $658.14 and a 12 month high of $1,068.34. The company has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,019.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

