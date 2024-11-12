Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

