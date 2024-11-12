Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $378,696.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,696.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.6 %

FERG opened at $208.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.20 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.70 and its 200 day moving average is $203.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.