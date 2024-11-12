Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IHG opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.