Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £151.20 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,780 ($48.64) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($194.57).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,930 ($50.57) per share, with a total value of £117.90 ($151.72).

Croda International Stock Down 4.4 %

LON:CRDA traded down GBX 168 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,625 ($46.65). The stock had a trading volume of 517,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,929.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,146.05. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,536.75 ($45.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,154 ($66.32). The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,241.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($56.62) to GBX 4,200 ($54.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

