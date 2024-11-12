Critical Analysis: NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) vs. KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. KDDI pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get NEXT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NEXT and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A KDDI 10.62% 10.64% 4.28%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT $6.83 billion 2.37 $1.00 billion N/A N/A KDDI $39.86 billion 1.76 $4.40 billion $1.00 16.04

This table compares NEXT and KDDI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NEXT has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NEXT and KDDI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 0 0 0 0.00 KDDI 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

KDDI beats NEXT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments. It offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women’s, men’s, children’s, clothing, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, as well as other third-party brands. The company also provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties; operates call centers; and websites, marketing, warehousing, and distribution networks to third-party brands. It operates through retail stores, online retail platforms, and franchise stores. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.