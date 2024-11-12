Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

CRLBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

CRLBF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $507.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

