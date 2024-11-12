Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.86), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 3.9 %

CMCT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.04%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

