Comparing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Par Pacific 0 5 3 0 2.38

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.17%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.11 $728.64 million $5.16 3.23

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific 3.74% 9.96% 3.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

