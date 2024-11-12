Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $280.67. The stock had a trading volume of 136,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $193.73 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.