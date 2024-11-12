Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 382,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,046. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

