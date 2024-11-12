Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $15.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $466.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.33. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $474.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

