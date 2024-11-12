Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

