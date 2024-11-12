Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $2,548,900.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total transaction of $2,548,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,940,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,429,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,742. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $334.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 119,259 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

