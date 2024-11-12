Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 2,280 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP John B. Chang sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $183,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,413. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 510.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

