Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clover Leaf Capital
|N/A
|-$1.05 million
|-54.35
|Clover Leaf Capital Competitors
|$4.23 billion
|$97.61 million
|-14.24
Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clover Leaf Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-9.57%
|Clover Leaf Capital Competitors
|-122.79%
|-53.82%
|-23.42%
Summary
Clover Leaf Capital rivals beat Clover Leaf Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Clover Leaf Capital
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
