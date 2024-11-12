CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $16.62. CleanSpark shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 13,436,695 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $250,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after buying an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $18,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 620,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 215,124 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

