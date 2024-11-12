City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in October

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

City Developments Trading Up 0.9 %

CDEVY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 15,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. City Developments has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.06.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.0134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

