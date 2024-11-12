Citigroup Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $241.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $201.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.83. The stock had a trading volume of 624,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,265. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 283.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,021,000 after acquiring an additional 815,817 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

