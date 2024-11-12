Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Patrick Pacious Sells 7,192 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,656,336.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Pacious also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $3,880,007.04.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.90. 233,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,029. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

