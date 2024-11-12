Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 884 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Carrera Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $72.68. 2,693,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,247. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

