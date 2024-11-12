Carrera Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. 3,414,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

