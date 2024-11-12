Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$159.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$137.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.70. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$82.22 and a 12 month high of C$144.97.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.