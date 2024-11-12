Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$159.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$137.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.70. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$82.22 and a 12 month high of C$144.97.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.