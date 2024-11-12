Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ALXO opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

