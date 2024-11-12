Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.91.
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
