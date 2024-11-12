California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRC. Barclays boosted their price objective on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. California Resources has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.62. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $916,953. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,953. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $1,387,778 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth $4,847,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in California Resources by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in California Resources by 497.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 470,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 130,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

