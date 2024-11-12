Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CADE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 32.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 456.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 419,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.95. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.