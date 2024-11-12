Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the October 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BRNY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 12,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.0064 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

