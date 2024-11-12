Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

