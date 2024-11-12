Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
