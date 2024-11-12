British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in October

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the October 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

British Land Stock Down 0.9 %

About British Land

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 19,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

