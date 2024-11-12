boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 236.6% in October

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,612,400 shares, an increase of 236.6% from the October 15th total of 479,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
BHHOF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
boohoo group Company Profile
