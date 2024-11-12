boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 236.6% in October

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,612,400 shares, an increase of 236.6% from the October 15th total of 479,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHHOF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

