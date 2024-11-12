Bit Digital (BTBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. On average, analysts expect Bit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

BTBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

