Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Beazer Homes USA accounts for 3.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $16,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 91.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $15,411,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BZH opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

