BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.21 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 77.88% and a net margin of 84.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2127 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

