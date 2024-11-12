Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.86. 328,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.11 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,611,804.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $15,676,125 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

