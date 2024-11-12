Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

