Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,214. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

