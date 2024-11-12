Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 6341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.