Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 6341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 36.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.