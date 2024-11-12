Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 6341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

