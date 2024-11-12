Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.