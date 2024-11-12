Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

