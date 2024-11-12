Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,290,296.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,290,296.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,260 shares of company stock worth $14,887,967 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMD

ResMed Trading Down 1.5 %

RMD opened at $248.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $222.62.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.