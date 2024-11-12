AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AvePoint traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 761520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter worth $116,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvePoint Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -313.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
