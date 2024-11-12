AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AvePoint traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 761520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,440,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,818,928.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,500 in the last ninety days. 27.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter worth $116,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -313.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

