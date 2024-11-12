Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 329,883 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.3 %

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.